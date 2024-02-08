Dubai: Aldar has made its second big investment push in recent times into Europe, this time with a Dh407 million ($111 million) funding in logistics and storage assets through an alliance with heavyweight fund manager Carlyle.
This sees the UAE mega-developer Aldar make a commitment in the Carlyle Europe Realty platform, which is the latter's pan-European real estate vehicle. There will also be a majority stake in a co-investment platform, which includes an income-producing portfolio of 14 warehouses located at logistics hubs in the UK.
This portfolio, which is managed by Carlyle, now has 900,000 square fet of gross leasable area (GLA) and is fully occupied with 'substantial reversion potential'.
Aldar also invested alongside Carlyle and others into a portfolio of self-storage facilities and development sites in Western Europe.
"Within the logistics and self-storage investments, Aldar will leverage its development and asset management expertise to help shape the portfolios," the Abu Dhabi developer said in a statement. "And the partnership model paves the way for Aldar to gain further exposure to the segment alongside Carlyle."
In December, Aldar had announced a push into the UK real estate market, by buying the developer London Square.