The Penthouse at 23 Marina features the highest swimming pool in the world

With a price per night of Dh35,000, The Penthouse, 23 Marina at the Dubai Marina is now the most expensive short-term rental available on Airbnb in the region. With 43,000 sq ft of extravagance, The Penthouse is housed over three floors on the top of 23 Marina, a supertall luxury residential skyscraper and one of the tallest residential buildings in the Middle East. The glass-walled residence offers an unmatched luxury of living in the clouds with a 360-degree view of Dubai.

The property has won multiple awards for its stunning interiors, inspired by Belgian surrealist Rene Magritte, and poetically erases the barriers between reality and dreams.

Its features include the highest swimming pool in the world and the unit opens up to eight outdoor terraces across the three floors. It also includes a home cinema, swimming pool, six bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, six terraces and an industrial kitchen, among other amenities. There are also secret passageways.

With sweeping views from the 88th floor, the Atrium Lounge is one of the most impressive spaces with The Penthouse. With 20-foot-high ceilings offering panoramic floor-to-ceiling views of the ocean, Armani Grey marble staircase above a stunning water feature and all furniture by leading German furniture company Walter Knoll, no stone has been left unturned. Meanwhile, each guest bedroom is generously sized and beautifully appointed to ensure guests can unwind in luxury. Stunning ocean views compete with bespoke furniture, state-of-the-art electronics, walk-in wardrobes and a Spanish limestone bathtub. There is also a state-of-the-art fitness facility and the master bedroom has an impressive fireplace.

Upstairs, the 89th floor features ‘his’ and ‘her’ offices (each with secret passageways), libraries, home cinema, cocktail bar and several lounges. This floor sits at the intersection of luxury and functionality and has been designed to give guests a magnificent experience.

On the 90th floor sits a lounge that can accommodate 500 guests. There is a 22-seater dining table, bespoke pieces of art, finest Italian marble, custom-made furnishings, a private nightclub and professional catering kitchen.

Anna Skigin, CEO of Frank Porter that manages the property, said: “The property is an incredible opportunity for guests to stay in a truly unique and premium space. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to live here.”