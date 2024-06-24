Dubai: Real estate developer Ahmadyar Developments is set to unveil its latest luxury project in the heart of Dubai.

'The Palatium Residences,' nestled in the prestigious Jumeirah Village Circle , offers a variety of studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, setting a new standard for urban living.

With a modern and elegant design that includes smart home automation, premium finishes, breathtaking community views, and lush green parks, the project is expected to make a mark in the booming real estate market.

Crafted by seasoned architects and interior designers, The Palatium Residences aspires to establish a new standard in contemporary design and elevated modern living within Jumeirah Village Circle.

Tavakal Ahmadyar, Chairman, Ahmadyar Developments, says the company's mission is to develop and deliver integrated luxury lifestyles through excellence in architecture. Image Credit: Supplied

"By integrating technology, design, and aesthetics, Ahmadyar Developments aims to provide unparalleled standards of performance and service to its clientele," said Tavakal Ahmadyar, Chairman, Ahmadyar Developments. "It's our mission to develop and deliver unique, integrated luxury lifestyles through our dedication to excellence in architecture and project execution."

Functional living spaces

Every property is meticulously constructed to superior standards, seamlessly merging harmony, peace, and nature. Each apartment embodies modern geometry and natural elements, featuring a striking industrial influence to create minimal yet functional living spaces.

"Our commitment is to prioritise a luxurious and modern quality of life by placing emphasis on creating environments that enhance the well-being and satisfaction of our residents," said Rashed Ahmadyar, CEO, Ahmadyar Developments.

Work on The Palatium Residences is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026. Image Credit: Supplied

Work on The Palatium Residences started in June 2024 with the commitment to hand over the project by Q2 2026. Ahmadyar Developments aims to become one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, with ambitions to expand across the region and the globe.

Result of vision and determination

The journey of Ahmadyar Group from a small trading company to a prominent diversified business conglomerate underscores the importance of vision, determination, and dedication in the global business environment.

In 1992, Tavakal Ahmadyar began his business journey as a petroleum product trader in Kabul, Afghanistan. Over the years, the company demonstrated resilience, adaptability, and strategic vision, capitalising on enormous business opportunities in Afghanistan, which allowed it to advance its operations, diversify business verticals, and expand around the region.

In 2004, Ahmadyar Group was formally established, marking a significant milestone in its evolution. With a strong foundation, the group began to explore new avenues for growth and expansion. It ventured into various sectors, including fuel and gas distribution, aviation fuel, lubricants, transportation, logistics and cargo, ready-mix concrete production, and real estate.

Global expansion

With a strong presence in Afghanistan, Ahmadyar Group expanded its footprint into international markets, including the UAE, Turkey, and Europe. This global expansion strategy enabled the group to leverage its expertise and resources to access new markets, forge strategic partnerships, and foster international collaborations. Today, Ahmadyar Group stands as a testament to the spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and perseverance.

Ahmadyar Developments’ entry into the luxury property market in Dubai is a strategic move to capitalise on opportunities in this segment. The company’s focus on creating premium properties and communities aligns with the growing demand for upscale living spaces in Dubai.

By emphasising bespoke projects tailored to modern lifestyles and offering high returns on investment, the company aims to attract discerning customers seeking both luxury and value in their real estate investments.