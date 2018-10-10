Dubai

Switzerland-headquartered Sika is building a mortar factory in the UAE with an investment of around Dh40 million for producing polymers.

The new facility is designed to ensure high level of productivity and consistency in quality through a fully-automated system. With 240,000 tonnes of annual production capacity, the new facility will constitute the basis for the production of high-performance concrete admixtures and will play a strategic role as a key sales and distribution centre for the region.