Dubai: The Dh20 billion Aljada development is going the “smart” way — it will have smart-home technology as a standard, allowing homeowners to have remote front-door access and 24-hour video security connected to their mobile phones. They will also be able to switch to their favourite mood lighting, enable motion sensors and open and close blinds and curtains at the touch of a button. Each of these features can also be controlled by voice activation.

“Not only will the system allow residents greater peace of mind due to round-the-clock visibility of their homes, it will also allow them to save money by monitoring their electricity usage more closely, which in turn results in a reduced impact on the environment,” said Prince Khalid Bin Alwaleed Bin Talal, vice-chairman of Arada, the developer.