In December 2020, when the world was adapting to a new normal, Neeraj Mishra, a young Dubai-based businessman started his entrepreneurial journey, establishing Scorpion Property, one of the fastest growing real estate companies in Dubai. Neeraj was keen on finding solutions to the changing needs of investors as the real estate market saw a shift during the pandemic. Scorpion Property is just over one year old and has already achieved impressive feats in the industry with several awards under its belt from reputed developers in the region such as Emaar Properties & Nakheel Properties.

Tell us about your company Scorpion Property

At Scorpion Property, we are committed to providing our clients with exceptional service. Keeping our client’s best interest in mind, our team of dedicated professional agents always go the extra mile in offering our clients bespoke real estate solutions that match their requirements. We offer off-plan sales, secondary sales, leasing, property management as well as holiday homes services. Specialising in niche communities such as Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters, Dubai Hills Estate and MBR city, our goal is to help attain our investors their desired returns. Staying true to our company’s vision and core values, we are very big on after sales solutions that go way beyond simply closing the deal.

What made the company successful within just one year?

We believe there is no substitute for integrity which has been a key factor of our success. With our strong work ethic, passion for wanting nothing but the best for our clients and thorough knowledge of the Dubai real estate market, we are able to deliver what we promise and this has resulted in repeat business by creating long lasting relationships with our loyal customers. We are also very grateful to the Dubai government for their economic policies which has facilitated so much ease in conducting our business.

Tell us a little bit about your leadership

People make companies and I can confidently say that my team is my greatest asset. Over the last one year, we have created a strong work culture with a shared set of values and beliefs that align with the company’s goals and structure.

What do you see in store for the real estate market in 2022?