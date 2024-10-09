Dubai: A stunning five-bedroom villa on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi has been sold for a record-breaking Dh 130 million, making it the most valuable home ever sold in the Emirate.
The villa, sold by Dubai Sotheby's International Realty, boasts custom contemporary architectural detailing, expansive interior living spaces, and stunning mangrove views.
George Azar, Chairman & CEO of Dubai Sotheby's International Realty, commented, "With developments like Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a magnet for wealth and prestige, attracting high-net-worth individuals from across the globe. We are excited to be at the forefront of this evolution and look forward to helping our clients capitalise on the immense opportunities in this vibrant market."
With world-class landmarks such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Guggenheim Museum, alongside exclusive residential developments on natural islands like Saadiyat and Al Maryah, the capital is establishing itself as a key player in the region's prime property market, attracting an affluent, worldwide clientele.