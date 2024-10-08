The new subsidiary, called Energy Solutions Company, will concentrate on financing the development of low-carbon fuels, as reported by Bloomberg.

This investment is expected to expand in the coming years due to rising demand for hydrogen and a strong project pipeline.

Some of the funding will be in partnership with Saudi Aramco. The official launch of Energy Solutions Company is anticipated later this month.

In June, Saudi Arabia’s minister of investment, Khalid Al Falih, indicated that a series of hydrogen projects would be announced under PIF as part of the country's broader transition strategy.