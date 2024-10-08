The outbound flight leaves Muscat at 3:00 PM, arriving in Rome at 7:30 PM, while the return flight departs Rome at 8:30 PM and arrives back in Muscat at 5:45 AM.

“Our new direct flights to Rome represent an exciting step in our transformation. Marking our second destination in Italy, this key route not only enhances our European offerings, but also marks the start of our strategy to maximise the utilisation of our narrow-body fleet,” said Con Korfiatis, CEO of Oman Air, as reported by Oman news agency Muscat Daily.