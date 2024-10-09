Cairo: A collection of carefully preserved butterflies have riveted attention of visitors to an ongoing falconry exhibition in the Saudi capital.

The rare group, brought in by a decoration company, is on display at the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2024, being organised by the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham in northern Riyadh until October 12.

The collection of 56 butterflies from three continents has particularly gained admiration of nature lovers and collectors of rare items, the Saudi news agency SPA reported. The group provides a combination of natural art and superior decor.

Image Credit: AFP

SPA quoted a supervisor at the Russian pavilion at the exhibit as saying that the unique collection stands as a testimony to global biological diversity.

Held under the theme “A World That Looks like You”, the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2024 offers a range of activities set to enrich the visitors’ experience. Some 400 exhibitors from 45 countries are participating in the current edition.

Set up on a total area of around 160,000 square metres, the 10-day event features activities that include daily workshops on falcons, their care and breeding, supplies, food, camping, safaris, hunting weapons, motorcycles, bicycles, and four-wheel drive vehicles.

Besides, a zone, dubbed as the Future Falconers Programme, is designated for children with recreational, and educational activities.