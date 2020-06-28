Start-ups should know how to take advantage of opportunities in the current market situation, says Ayub Ahmed Sait, Director and CEO of CIG Image Credit: Supplied

There has never been a better time to establish a company in Dubai. Although that would also be true at any time in the past decade or so, right now the signs are particularly promising. So give your business the head start it needs. Set up in the world’s fastest-growing city, Capital International Group’s (CIG) world-class services, networking opportunities, flexible office solutions and never-seen-before offer will help incorporate your new business and grow in the UAE.

“It is safe to say that it has been a tough couple of days for all of us. Even as we as an enterprise try to figure out a way to come out of this unfortunate situation, we continue to remain committed to support the thoughtful leaders of tomorrow, and thus are eager to help our community of entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs to navigate a way out of this coronavirus pandemic, together with us,” says Ayub Ahmed Sait, Director and CEO of CIG. “We are hoping that this new offer turns out to be the right platform to incorporate their business in the UAE. Remember, start-ups founded during last recession were the best start-ups of the world, like Uber, Airbnb, Slack, Pinterest, Whatsapp, etc. so don’t relax and wait for things to get normal, be the leader, face the challenges and start the war of your entrepreneurial life.”

Business set-up in Dubai

Dubai is a large market that offers excellent opportunities for any business to make a fortune. The initial step is to find the right business hub with the right know how. CIG helps identify the right location with consultants who have years of market experience working with clients across the globe and the expertise to understand the start-ups, and offer advice on how to start and grow continuously. CIG offers corporate sponsorship, which provides the investors with additional benefits, ease and security. We understand that as a newcomer, setting up your business can be daunting with multiple complexities. However, all you need to do is put your faith in CIG so we can help you get the best of what you deserve.

About CIG

CIG Business Services is a subsidiary of Capital International Group of Enterprises LLC, a group of companies diversified into start-up advisory, business solution, business hub, accounting and tax advisory, assistance for corporate bank account opening, marketing solutions, information technology services, pre and post licence incorporation services, corporate government liaison, immigration and visa services, legal solutions, general trading, real estate, investments, second passport, foreign migration services, etc. Thus, CIG offers multiple solutions to companies based in the UAE and GCC.

Established in 2007, CIG has been in the industry for more than 13 years and has completed more than 20,000 incorporations, helping establish its name and reputation in the market. The company also offers more than 85 luxurious serviced offices in prime locations in Dubai such as Downtown and Al Barsha. CIG has also been providing start-up solutions in the US, the UK and across Asia.

Our experts have maintained friendly relations with networks and legal centres around the UAE through the years, which will be a big advantage for start-ups. CIG’s packages are customer friendly and cost-effective as we keep all types of businesses in mind. Our aim is to make your operations easier and effective by providing guidance at every step of the way, helping unlock a wide range of possibilities for business growth. We are also committed to helping boost your business performance through funding and financing of new start-ups.

For years CIG has been involved and associated with various committees, business councils and official boards such as the Dubai Economy, Dubai FDI, Abu Dhabi FDI, etc., further expanding its wide range of business networks in the UAE. With the support of the Dubai Department of Economic Development, CIG has been providing hassle-free services to domestic and international investors and businesses in the emirate. And thanks to our large expatriate base, our local business networking groups are flourishing. We’ve also tied up with major free zone and offshore entities in the UAE, holding all the valid authorisations to acquire the status of Registered Agents and Members.

With Dubai today recognised as one of the world’s top ten FinTech hubs, CIG offers a dynamic and flexible platform that connects FinTech start-ups with leading financial hubs like Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Corporate responsibility — always a part of CIG

CIG has been maintaining its support to charitable initiatives and fundraising activities by connecting with Dubai-based charitable organisations like Dubai Cares and Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Est., as we aim to help provide a decent life for mankind.