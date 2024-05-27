Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah has launched another ‘island’ destination as the emirate taps into the ongoing real estate boom built around high-end hotels and serviced residences.

RAK Properties, the master-developer, is backing the ‘Raha Island’ project, located in Mina Al Arab, and which will also include extensive retail space, marinas, beach clubs, and leisure options.

“We are confident that the current demand from customers for upscale meticulously designed developments will be delivered at Raha Island,” said Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO.

“Our task now is not only to meet this demand, but to exceed expectations by further enhancing this prestigious destination.”

A new island magnet for hotels Three 5-star hotel brands have already confirmed plans for locations on Raha Island

Since last year, there have been multiple luxury focused launches, with Emaar bringing in its Address brand and Aldar launching a Nikki Beach project. In addition, there are the many hotel projects, including the flagship Wynn development on Al Marjan Island.

Heavy investments have been flowing into Al Marjan Island, with the first of these landmark projects likely to open in the next 3 years. Under the circumstances, RAK Properties' decision to launch Raha Island comes across as timely, creating another focal point for investors.

Image Credit: Supplied

Raha Island will include over 2.5 kilometres of 'accessible public beaches'.