Dubai: The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has set up a new division to bring about uniform regulations for multi-purpose resorts. These include hotel operations, convention halls, entertainment, restaurants and lounges, spa, retail and gaming facilities.
Following best practices, the Department of Entertainment and Gaming Regulation within RAKTDA will consider the social, cultural, and environmental landscape of the emirate for licensing, taxation, operational procedures, and consumer safeguards. The foremost priority is to “create a robust framework” that will ensure responsible gaming at all levels.
The regulatory structure will require compliance with all applicable laws (including financial crime laws) from operators, suppliers and employees. Additionally, the regulations will cover marketing, advertising, and financial transactions, ensuring that these areas comply with the department.
Another mega-resort
Marjan, RAK Hospitality Holding and Wynn Resorts have announced a multibillion-dollar integrated resort development on Al Marjan Island. This is the first beach resort being developed by Wynn Resorts anywhere.
“The integrated development, featuring a world-class hotel, entertainment and gaming amenities, will add to the Emirate’s destination strategy to attract tourists from across the world,” said Abdulla Al Abdooli, CEO of Marjan.