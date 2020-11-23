The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Taking center stage in the epicenter of luxury and the capital of the world, OMNIYAT, the Middle East’s most iconic property developer, will be bringing a landmark of opulence to the banks of the Dubai Canal thanks to architectural showpiece The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

With over 60 per cent of the work completed already and the total value of the project standing at over Dh2.5 billion (including The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, the 10th iconic Dorchester Collection Hotel, retail areas as well as F&B outlets), the property perfectly captures the essence of chic metropolitan dwelling and offers patrons of luxury around the world an unequalled lifestyle experience.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, comments, “At OMNIYAT we work with pioneers and leaders in their respective fields to provide audiences with a bespoke, luxury lifestyle, and The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, embodies this. We are delighted to be the first developer to collaborate with the legendary hospitality brand Dorchester Collection in launching the 10th iconic hotel and exclusive residences, therein bringing an unrivaled experience to Dubai.”

Managed by legendary hospitality brand, Dorchester Collection, synonymous with quality and known for their unrivalled standards of service, and located in globally renowned Downtown Dubai, this development will be setting the benchmark for the ultimate city lifestyle. An inimitable blend of design, landmark architecture and exceptional service in the heart of Dubai, The Residences,

Dorchester Collection, Dubai, is as unique as a fingerprint, set to meet the needs and expectations of connoisseurs of luxury around the world. Christopher Cowdray, CEO of Dorchester Collection says, "We are immensely proud to partner with OMNIYAT, a pioneer renowned globally for its architectural landmarks. Set to become a significant new beacon on the Dubai skyline, The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, will offer one of the most exciting propositions seen in the Middle East, especially combined with our legendary award-winning service."

Designed by international, award-winning architects Foster and Partners, this grand architectural structure boasts two spectacular interconnected towers, one housing the 10th iconic Dorchester Collection hotel and the other a residential tower for the elite.

The 32-storey residential tower includes only 39 fully furnished residences, ranging from 3,900sqft to a 10,100sqft, with two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Additionally, situated on the 30th, 31st and 32nd floor, The Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, offers six elegant four- and five-bedroom penthouses exclusively designed to create a private, high-quality and lavish lifestyle statement for the world’s luxury cognoscenti. Consisting of a staggering 17,700sqft with soaring ceilings and vast, uninterrupted views of the sea, each penthouse features its own swimming pool overlooking Dubai Canal and stunning Dubai cityscape.

Bringing the interior design to life is none other than the Parisian Duo Gilles & Boissier. Ensuring residents step into their very own sanctuary of sophistication, the interiors combine exquisite finishing, intricate detail and a sumptuous material palette with unique features such as floor to ceiling glass windows and doors, expansive terraces and bespoke furniture designed by Gilles & Boissier, offering a seamless turnkey experience for buyers. Masters of bespoke, each residence embodies distinctive taste and whilst maintaining the creative design concept of Gilles & Boissier, residents also have the option of choosing their preferred color scheme for the kitchens, bathrooms and flooring throughout their unit, adding their own personal touch.

At Omniyat, details make perfection, and in addition to a timeless and elegant interior design, residents get to enjoy a wide variety of the latest technology and utilities. With grandiose kitchens fully equipped with modern touches such as large fridge and wine cooler made by Sub-Zero, as well as cooking and cleaning appliances by Gaggenau, each residence is also fitted with instant filtered, sparkling and boiling water by Quooker and modern tapware by THG Paris, custom designed by Gilles & Boissier. Each apartment also features the latest collection of wide-screen televisions by Bang & Olufsen, audio systems fitted by Sonos, home automation system for easy living by Crestron and dressing rooms by Molteni Dada & Poliform.

Further adding to the overall living experience, residents will get to indulge in unrivalled amenities including swift access to sports thanks to the private gym and yoga studio, the expansive outdoor pool with a view of Dubai and a 200-meter wide untouched water frontage on the Dubai Water Canal.