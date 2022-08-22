Dubai: The Dubai master-developer has repurposed the 'Deira Islands' project into a cluster of five islands covering 17 square kilometres. The new destination will be called 'Dubai Islands', as the developer doubles down on the Dubai branding.
The project will align with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and 'reinforce the emirate’s position as a global destination of choice for residents, visitors and investors'.
Each island will have its own exclusive offerings and be home to over 80 resorts and hotels. Naaman Atallah, CEO at Nakheel, said: “Dubai Islands are an integral part of the future vision for the emirate, focusing on enhancing the health, happiness and wellbeing of residents and visitors, as well as providing the highest standards and variety of urban infrastructure and facilities.
"Dubai Islands will add to the Nakheel portfolio of residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments, offering another destination within a destination.”
This is also the biggest project announcement by Nakheel since 2019-20, during which period it had focussed on deliveries of announced projects. This included a super-sized mall on the Palm, high-end villa developments elsewhere in Dubai and others.
In the earlier version, Deira Islands had seen a couple of resorts opening. That masterplan had room for multiple high-rises for residential. But these were meant for the leasing market.
In the ‘Dubai Islands’ avatar, there will be ‘over 20 kilometres of beaches, including a ‘Blue Flag’ certified beach, approximately 2 square kilometres of parks and open spaces, and premium golf courses overlooking the Arabian Gulf.
Dubai Islands will ‘increase the length of beaches and areas dedicated to public parks’.
A network of marinas promenades and pathways for water and road transportation, walking and biking support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan in ‘developing vibrant and healthy communities’.
More to follow..