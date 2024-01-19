“Sharjah should see a fairly solid secondary market build up start to happen, especially once more homes enter the ‘ready’ status,” said an estate agent. “Property price differences between offplan launches and ready homes are still marginal. This could be the other big attraction for buyers choosing secondary market route.”

A 2026 completion

Set to be fully complete by end 2026, Masaar will have 3,000 villas and townhouses over a 19 million square foot area, set in six gated ‘districts’. They will be linked to a walkable ‘green spine’ containing 50,000 trees.

Construction of the 986 homes in the second and third phases under way and should be finished before this year-end. (The contracts to build the remaining three phases of Masaar will also be awarded this year.)

“We promised Masaar would set a new standard of living for both Sharjah and the UAE, and we are immensely proud to be able to deliver on that, welcoming the first homeowners,” said Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice-Chairman of Arada.

The Ajwan residences at Sharjah’s Maryam island. Image Credit: Supplied

Apartment options

In the popular Khorfakkan area, sales have started on two apartment buildings forming the ‘Ajwan’ project from Shurooq. Prices start at Dh1.8 million for the two-bedroom units, with completion scheduled for Q4-2026.

Property market sources say that this year should see more apartment projects coming up under offplan schemes. This could include the possibility of units starting from around the Dh1 million mark.

‘Ajwan’ will eventually have six buildings containing 185 apartments and a five-star hotel managed by Marriott Autograph Collection.

Handovers at Maryam Island

Shurooq last month completed the Maryam Gate Residences – with 389 units - on Maryam Island. This will be followed in close order by handover of the Rimal Residences (in Q3-2024) and Jawaher Residences 1 & 2 (Q4-2025). And in Q1-2026, Shurooq will have the sixth and seventh phases with the Mesk Residences and Aysha Residences 1 & 2.

The Maryam Island – with views extending to the Al Khan Lagoon - will have 20 impressive residential buildings comprising over 3,500 units.