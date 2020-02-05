Why a new shareholder was brought in

With the local construction sector in a downturn, Drake & Scull International had accumulated losses of Dh1.7 billion by 2017.

At the time, its then board of directors and General Assembly decided to reduce the company’s capital by 75 per cent and "extinguish its accumulated losses, which amounted to Dh1.7 billion.

"It was at that point — on February 17, 2017 — that the UAE-based private equity firm, Tabarak Investment, made an official offer to the Board of DSI to become a strategic shareholder and invest Dh500 million in the company upon approval by ESCA and other regulatory bodies," said Khaldoun Tabari, ex-CEO and founder.

"The offer came with the strategic partner appointing two seats on the Board to be followed by the appointment of the CFO. These appointments were made nearly eight months prior to any funds being injected into the company and gave Tabarak effective control of the company from outset."



* In May 2017, Tabarak approached Khaldoun Tabari and requested to "buy his shares at below market price", Wednesday's statement from Tabari said. "This was conditional upon Tabari and his daughter resigning from the Board and voting in favor of the capital increase.

"The agreement was accepted and the terms were met. Tabari also received an indemnity and release from Tabarak for both himself and his daughter."

Tabari in his counter says: "Is it even remotely feasible for such a major investment company to enter a strategic partnership in a company without undertaking the necessary financial due diligence and feasibility assessments?"

Tabark’s entry was based on their own board of directors’ belief in the financial soundness of such an investment, he added.

According to him, Tabarak had worked with Drake and Scull executives, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Clifford Chance to conduct a comprehensive audit of all financial statements upon the receipt and approval of Tabark’s offer in February 2017. The company’s restructuring efforts commenced during the same month and the measures to raise the company’s capital by Dh500 million were completed in October 2017.

