Dubai: Drake & Scull International has filed criminal complaints against its former CEO Khaldoun Tabari and his daughter, Zeina, in Jordan.

It was recently that authorities in Jordan detained Khaldoun at the Queen Alia International Airport following an international arrest warrant filed by UAE authorities.

The complaint by the UAE authorities led to an Interpol red notice issued January 7.

“The company has been pursuing legal action against Khaldoun Tabari to get him extradited to the UAE following his arrest by Jordanian authorities,” said DSI in a statement. This is also, incidentally, the first time that DSI has named the former CEO in a media statement.

The Abu Dhabi Public Funds Prosecutor is investigating the new criminal complaints filed by DSI against the former CEO and vice-chairman, his family members and other former executive managers.