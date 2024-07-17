Abu Dhabi: Emirates Steel, part of Emirates Steel Arkan Group (ESA), is partnering with Eversendai on the NEOM Trojena Ski Village project in the heart of the NEOM, Saudi Arabia's giga project.
Emirates Steel will supply premium steel beams for the construction of the Ski Village.
Saeed Alghafri, CEO of Emirates Steel, expressed his enthusiasm about the alliance, stating, "We are delighted to partner with Eversendai on this significant project which promises to be a staple of NEOM in Saudi Arabia. Emirates Steel is committed to supplying benchmark sustainable steel solutions that meet the stringent demands of innovative construction projects. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to driving sustainable growth across the GCC and delivering value to our partners and stakeholders."
Narishnath Nathan, Deputy Group Managing Director of Eversendai, said: "Eversendai is proud to collaborate with Emirates Steel on the NEOM Trojena Ski Village, a landmark project that will showcase our collective capabilities in delivering world-class steel construction solutions. This partnership highlights our commitment to pushing the boundaries of engineering and construction."
The NEOM Trojena Ski Village is poised to become a premier global destination, offering unparalleled recreational experiences in the region.