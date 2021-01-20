Dubai: Even ready-to-move-in properties are having their own 'sales day' in Dubai these days. The government-owned wasl Properties will be holding one for its brand new Park Gate Residences at Zabeel Park tomorrow (January 21), with buyers to get a 2 per cent discount and post-handover payment plans of up to three years.
Prices start at Dh1.51 million for a one-bedroom unit. wasl is also waiving the 4 per cent registration fees with the Dubai Land Department. Apartment viewings are open until January 29.
Until now, developers had mostly focussed their sales day promotions for offplan launches, or when a project hits a particular construction milestone. But with more buyers turning towards completed properties, such promotions are serving the same purpose.
Handover time
At Park Gate, earlier buyers have already started getting their keys and moving in. The project includes 746 apartments across four towers, all of which overlook Zabeel Park.
"The handover and completion of this project reiterates wasl’s commitment towards its customers and confirms its customer-centric approach with customer satisfaction being its primary pillar," the developer said in a statement. "As the global economy faced lots of twists and turns last year, the real estate sector in the emirate started to show signs of recovery with transactions improving month-on-month and demand continuously attracting investors."