Dubai: Dubai’s Nakheel is releasing 418 villas at its Al Furjan development, with prices starting at Dh2.9 million. This comes just as demand for villas in Dubai builds up nicely, with investors opting to pay more for bigger formats and access to green and open areas.
These villas form part of Murooj Al Furjan phase one, which span 5 million square feet across two gated communities. Nakheel itself has been a beneficiary of this sustained interest in villas, with its homes at Nad Al Sheba proving quite popular with UAE national investors over the last 12 months.
More than 1,700 Nakheel customers have already invested in the location, which comprises 560 hectares and has a current resident base of 26,000. Murooj Al Furjan will complement the existing 1,700 villas and townhouses and 2,800 apartments at the community.
Construction is to begin this year, with completion in 2024.