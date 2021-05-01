1 of 14
Anaheim: Fans wearing Mickey Mouse ears lined up as Disneyland in California finally reopened Friday, more than 400 days after the pandemic forced an unprecedented closure for the self-styled "Happiest Place on Earth."
Image Credit: AP
2 of 14
Employees wait for guests to arrive. | Disneyland Park - the world's second-most visited theme park - and neighboring Disney California Adventure Park have been closed the longest of all the Mouse House's globe-spanning parks, delayed by California's sharp winter Covid spike and tough restrictions.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
3 of 14
People wait to get inside Disneyland Park on its reopening day. | But with the Golden State now boasting the nation's lowest per capita infection rate, the sprawling resort flung open its gates Friday to the delight of many of its most obsessive devotees.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 14
Inside the park, attendance is capped at 25 percent capacity, and only California residents who have reservations can enter in groups restricted to three households.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
5 of 14
As of Friday morning the park was practically sold out for the next seven weeks. The only spots available in May and June require special tickets that also give visitors access to Disney California Adventure.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
6 of 14
Face masks are mandatory, temperatures are checked before admission, and Disneyland's famed parades and "nighttime spectaculars" are on hold for fear of encouraging tightly massed crowds.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
7 of 14
Staff in Disney costumes - known as "cast members" in the theme park's lingo - can no longer hug visitors, but were on hand Friday to wave from a safe distance and "pop up posing in the background of selfies," according to an official press release.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 14
A family takes a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle. | One resort hotel reopened Thursday with plexiglass barriers at reception and socially distanced check-in lines, with the others to follow from Sunday in a phased reopening.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 14
Disneyland president Ken Potrock called the park's reopening Friday a "very, very big deal," with the lengthy closure used to make some "wonderful enhancements" including additions to the Snow White's Enchanted Wish, King Arthur Carousel and Haunted Mansion attractions.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 14
A Marvel superhero-themed Avengers Campus is due to open at Disney California Adventure in June. Disneyland Park is already sold out for the entire first seven weeks.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 14
Some rides remain shut for pandemic safety reasons, including the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage and the resort's monorail, while others such as Jungle Cruise are closed for maintenance and upgrades.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 14
Guests walk along Main Street USA at Disneyland.
Image Credit: AP
13 of 14
People pose for selfies at Disneyland Park as it reopens for the first time since the COVID 19 pandemic forced the park to shut down last year.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 14
Guests wearing protective masks walk past the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.
Image Credit: Bloomberg