These locations have seen declines of up to 13%, but not in upmarket areas

Rental pressure continues to mount on locations such as Al Nahda and JVC. But the rate of decline has started to slow down somewhat. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: For Dubai tenants wanting to stretch their budgets, here’s some good news – rents in the city’s more affordable locations saw declines of up to 13 per cent in the first three months of the year.

But in the more upmarket neighbourhoods, rents actually have started increasing, by up to 10 per cent during the period. Locations such as Jumeirah Village Circle, Mirdif, Al Nahda and Akoya Oxygen are the choices for budget-conscious tenants, according to the latest update from Bayut and dubizzle.

At JVC, the rental average for studios are at Dh27,000, while going up to Dh42,000 for one-bed apartments and Dh63,000 for two-beds. After recording steep drops in the last two years, areas such as Al Nahda, Silicon Oasis and Sports City have seen declines of between 2-7 per cent in rental costs.

Buying support

When it comes to affordable apartments, prospective buyers continue to favour Jumeirah Village Circle. The price per square foot for ready apartments dipped 2.21 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, averaging Dh806. Other more accessible locations such as Jumeirah Lake Towers, Silicon Oasis and Sports City have had price gains between 2-4 per cent. International City has seen price per square foot "steady" at Dh439.

Selective gains

On selling trends too, it’s all dependent on the neighbourhood. “In fact, some of the sales prices for popular areas are the highest we have seen in the market since 2014, which is a good measure of the confidence property seekers currently have,” said Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut & dubizzle.