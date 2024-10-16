Dubai: Omani authorities demonstrated the highest level of professionalism in responding to a reported security incident aboard a foreign airline flight travelling from Riyadh to Mumbai. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Muscat International Airport as a precautionary measure.

The flight, which was carrying 192 passengers, including the cabin crew, was traversing Omani airspace when the incident occurred. The aircraft successfully made a safe emergency landing at Muscat International Airport, ensuring the safety of all on board.