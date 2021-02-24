Dubai: Dubai South has launched villas in its flagship development ‘The Pulse’ after the selling out of townhouses at the project. About 50 per cent of the villas have already been booked by investors.
‘The Pulse Villas’ is home to 268 units comprising 242 two- and three-bedroom townhouses as well as 26 four-bedroom, semi-detached villas, which come equipped with closed kitchens, private gardens, maid’s rooms, storage, study rooms and laundry rooms.
Prices start from Dh850,000 for two-bedroom units, Dh1 million for three-bedroom units, and Dh1.25 million for the four-bedroom villas.
Payment plan
Dubai South Properties is also offering a payment plan that includes a 5 per cent booking fee and a 2 per cent DLD (Dubai Land Department) waiver. Additionally, payment for units will occur in two phases: 50 per cent during construction and 50 per cent over two years post-completion.
“As we get closer to Expo 2020, the population in the Residential District is also expected to increase in the years to come,” said Mohammed Al Awadhi, from Dubai South Properties.
The project is set to be completed in 2024.