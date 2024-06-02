Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Real Estate Control Department at RERA at DLD said, "The Real Estate Control Department continuously monitors the market in Dubai to ensure that all real estate companies comply with the laws and regulations governing real estate activities."

He added, "We urge all to adhere to these laws and regulations to avoid any legal action. By doing so, we can create a secure investment environment. Investors must verify that off-plan projects are licensed and registered with an escrow account by checking through the Dubai REST application of the Dubai Land Department, and should not make any payments outside the project's escrow account."