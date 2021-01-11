The Deira Enrichment Project aims for a wholesale transformation of one of Dubai's oldest neighbourhoods... but at the same time retain its heritage. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s got its fair share of ‘sky villas’ and serviced residences, duplexes and penthouses. Now, it’s getting an ‘aparthotel’, or short for an all-apartment hotel rooms. Or as the developer puts it, a ‘home away from home’.

An aparthotel has opened in Deira and built by Ithra Dubai, the developer behind the Deira Enrichment Project and Gold Souq extension. The Aparthotel Adagio Dubai Deira will feature 189 furnished apartments, with the ‘studios’ renting from Dh60,000, one-bedroom units from Dh80,000 and two-beds at Dh110,000.

There’s a clear rationale behind the apartment-hotel branding. There is a growing clientele of business visitors to the city wo are coming in for longer stays and who prefer to be put up at hotels rather than at company-leased residential accommodations. This grew into quite a substantial category during the second-quarter of 2020 during the strict lockdown phase.

Deira's full-scale rejuvenation The Deira Enrichment Project (DEP) has set sights on a complete transformation of one of Dubai's oldest high-density living spaces. Phase 1 of the project is currently on and has created a series of mid-rise apartment buildings that are being leased out. The intention of the master-developer Ithra Dubai is update Deira's waterfront area while retaining its heritage concepts such as the original Gold Souq.





Extend the concept

Now, the operator of the new property believes this concept can be deployed for more purposes. “Dubai has seen a rise in the number of business-tourists who often stay for several weeks if not a few months,” said Robin Solomon, Hotel Manager of Aparthotel Adagio Dubai Deira.

Robin Solomon

“With the Expo later this year, this number will only increase. Moreover, leisure tourism has also been on the rise owing to a lot of international borders being closed and tourists opting to stay in Dubai for longer durations instead.”

That ‘homely’ feel

Even though a hotel in name, Dubai’s newest hospitality project wants to build on its ‘home’ credentials.

“Staying in a hotel might not be the most ideal option considering the high prices,” said Solomon. “Or even limitations when it comes to having a living space such as lack of a kitchen or living room or even a separate working area.

“This can be overlooked when staying for a shorter period of time. However, when it comes to longer stays, it becomes more and more important to have these dedicated living spaces.”

What’s Adagio?

Adagio is a joint venture between Accor and Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs. Its portfolio is split into three brands – Adagio as a midscale aparthotel located in city centres; Adagio access, which is the economy brand, and Adagio premium, which is the upscale version. The venture now comprises over 45 aparthotels and more than 5,000 rooms in four countries.