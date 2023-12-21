Dubai: The project management firm AtkinsRéalis has been signed up to support the design for the planned mega downtown – New Murabba - in Riyadh.
The developer is the New Murabba Development Company (NMDC), itself a fully-owned subsidiary of the Saudi wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF)
“We are proud to recognize the important role that AtkinsRéalis has played so far in the translation of the incredible vision of this project into the design of the masterplan and the iconic Mukaab building,” said Sabah Barakat, Acting CEO, New Murabba Development Company.
“We’re also pleased to recognize the ongoing involvement of AtkinsRéalis in this project through a series of recent contract awards relating to the further detailing and definition of the overall New Murabba masterplan and infrastructure design, as well as the concept design of the iconic Mukaab building.”
The 'Mukaab' (cube in Arabic) tower is being projected as the ‘world’s largest immersive destination’. The Mukaab’s exterior envelop covers an ‘internal skyscraper, which will be one of the largest built structures in the world’s history, standing 400m high, 400m wide, and 400m long.
AtkinsRéalis had bagged the the architectural and master planning competition for Riyadh’s new landmark. “The New Murabba project aligns with Saudi Arabia’s national vision aimed at developing the infrastructure, enabling the private sector, and creating job opportunities for local talent,“ said Campbell Gray, CEO of AtkinsRéalis, Middle East and Africa, in a statement.