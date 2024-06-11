Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s SHA Emirates, an island community, will get an 'AI-enabled autonomous transportation ecosystem'.

ADX-listed AI company Bayanat and Imkan Properties have signed a MoU for a smart mobility infrastructure at the SHA Island Emirates in AlJurf. The island - said to be the world’s first 'healthy living community' - stretches across 1.6 kilometers of seafront and spans across 380 hectares.

The MoU has been signed to create 'a highly autonomous and sustainable infrastructure on a wellness-focused island, minimizing the reliance on manned vehicles for the transportation of people, goods, and services'.

The island will have a minimal reliance on manned vehicles, Bayanat said in a statement. Imkan will develop the project infrastructure, and Bayanat the digital infrastructure for autonomous vehicles and unmanned systems, such as HD maps and HD positioning. Bayanat will also deploy its Smart Mobility Solutions.

The MOU agreement was signed by Abdulla Al Shamsi, COO of Bayanat, and Suwadain AlDhaheri, CEO at Imkan.

Al Shamsi said: “We are excited about this joint project with IMKAN Properties, which will combine our expertise to create a unique concept globally – a healthy-living island featuring autonomous vehicles."

Al Shamsi said Bayanat’s 'digital twin' technology will play an important role in supporting Imkan's vision for SHA Island Emirates by providing an advanced virtual replica of the island's entire infrastructure.

How will it work?

“This technology will enable real-time monitoring and management of autonomous transportation systems, ensuring seamless and efficient operations without human intervention,” said a statement.

Bayanat's digital twin will facilitate predictive maintenance, optimize traffic flow, and enhance the safety and reliability of the autonomous vehicles.

Shamsi added: “We believe that the island’s transport infrastructure will play an integral role in enabling this objective. Our long-standing expertise in developing smart mobility solutions, which includes EV infrastructure, will allow us to create a quiet, clean and reliable transportation infrastructure on the island.”

The joint development is not Bayanat’s first autonomous driving project. In partnership with Abu Dhabi Mobility and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Bayanat launched the TXAI pilot in 2021. The project is the MENA region's first Level 4-enabled autonomous ride-hailing service.