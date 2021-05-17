Dubai: One of the region’s biggest district cooling companies, Abu Dhabi based Tabreed has taken on a new CEO - Khalid Al Marzouqi. A veteran in the energy sector, he joins Tabreed from Dolphin Energy Ltd., where he was chief operating officer – downstream.
He had also held senior roles at Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority (ADWEA) and ADCO. “With the recent launch of Tabreed’s all-new corporate identity still fresh in our minds, the scene is set for this remarkable and progressive business to deliver on its ambitious plans,” said Khaled Al Qubaisi, Chairman of Tabreed. “I know Khalid’s considerable expertise will help drive us towards achieving ever more impressive results.”
Tabreed has been delivering some strong numbers in the recent past, as well as doing well in picking up some major district cooling assets. Currently, it is aiming for a bigger role regionally and elsewhere.