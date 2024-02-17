Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has sold properties, cars, movable assets and jewellery worth more than Dh3.6 billion since the launch of its official auctions app, WAM reported.
Real estate sales make up the bulk of these sales with 333 properties sold, worth over Dh3.4 billion.
The auction app was launched in June, 2022 and these figures show the total sales completed through the app since then, and until mid-February. 1013 vehicles valued at Dh78.3 million, jewellery worth Dh232,720, and 1,784 movable properties totalling Dh129.4 million were also sold on the app since its launch.
How to sign up
You can sign up with your phone number or use the UAE Pass. The app can be used for UAE citizens, residents or interested foreign parties.
Security deposits and payments on the app can be done via credit card, bank transfer, cash or cheques.
ADJD Auction App also includes categories such as shops, electronics, manufacturing, car plates and boats. There are several vehicles listed on the app, starting at Dh1,000, along with office furniture and other items starting from as low as Dh300.
Revolutionised bidding process
Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, said that the smart Auction App revolutionised the bidding process for seized property in judicial cases.
"This aligns perfectly with the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, for a more accomplished justice system, contributing to Abu Dhabi's global competitiveness," he added.
Alabri explained that the Auction App allows easy sign-up and deposit of funds by bidders inside and outside the UAE, as well as access to the details of the property seized in enforcement cases, while offering innovative options to bid remotely and complete the procedures through easy steps according to the specified legal controls.