Demand for Portugal’s Golden Visa has soared in the past two years. What are the key drivers of growth for Golden Visa?

Tiago Camara (TC) : The Portuguese Golden Visa programme is the fastest and the most affordable way to gain EU citizenship. Investors and their dependents can obtain Portuguese passport after five years without relocating to Portugal. Other advantages such as access to Portugal’s high quality healthcare and education systems and better job opportunities are the key factors driving high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs) to opt for the Portuguese Golden Visa programme. It is the best backup plan investors can consider for themselves and their family members.

What are the investment options currently available for Golden Visa?

David Machado (DM) : Currently, investors may choose to invest in real estate or opt for fund investments. Investments in real estate starts from Euro280,000 (Dh1.04 million). There are plenty of residential properties available in the remote areas of Portugal as well as refurbished properties that qualify for Golden Visa. We normally suggest investors to buy residential freehold properties in the capital district cities in the interior of Portugal, where you can get guaranteed rental income. In the Euro350,000 (Dh1.29m) category, investors can get commercial properties in main cities such as Lisbon or Porto, or even residential properties in the famous islands of Madeira and Azores.

Clients interested in higher investments can choose from brand new commercial and residential units available from Euro500,000 (Dh1.85m). Investment fund for the Golden Visa starts from Euro500,000 and PTGoldenVisa offers some of the top available funds eligible for Golden Visa. While investing in properties, select units that are easy to rent out and sell. Always opt for a property with a title deed.

The Portuguese government has introduced a host of changes in real estate investments. How will this impact investors looking to buy properties in Portugal for Golden Visa?

TC: Residential properties in main areas such as Lisbon or Porto no longer qualify for Golden Visa. However, commercial properties are available for investments. We have noticed a rising demand for commercial properties in Lisbon. Residential and commercial units in the islands of Madeira and Azores still qualify for Golden Visa. Real estate in Madeira island has recorded capital appreciation of more than 7 per cent annually, and being a tourist hotspot, it has great potential for return on rentals. We are experiencing high demand for properties in these islands even from HNWIs not opting for the Golden Visa programme, leading to a situation where demand exceeds supply. Options for properties eligible for the Golden Visa programme are, however, limited. That’s why we highly recommend people to proceed as soon as possible.

What kind of properties are currently available for Golden Visa that offer steady ROIs?

DM: Our local sourcing team identifies opportunities for investment through an algorithm that enables selection of projects in areas that offer capital appreciation, are easy to rent out and sell, and guarantee investors a title deed (100 per cent ownership). Our portfolio consists of real estate projects that offer steady ROIs even in the interior of Portugal. We have several options that guarantee investors rental income between 4 to 5 per cent a year. Locations of investments are analysed thoroughly by our experts and we only suggest units with a title deed.

As a major stakeholder in the residency-by-investment sector, how have you managed to distinguish yourselves in an increasingly competitive market such as the UAE and the wider Middle East?

TC: Managed by Portuguese nationals, PTGoldenVisa is one of the largest investment migration companies focusing solely on the Portuguese Golden Visa programme. As Portugal is our sole focus, we have an excellent knowledge of the programme.

