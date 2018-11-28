Disclaimer: This episode contains lots of arguing and gloating, so turn your volume down.
What’s there to argue about in the business world, you ask? Only Bitcoin, and the mayhem it has brought the finance world.
A year after we recorded an episode during the cryptocurrency bubble, we take a look back at our predictions and see who got their price forecasts right. (Hint: one of us nailed it, while the other two were miles off.)
We also discuss the rollercoaster ride that is Bitcoin prices, which fell from $20,000 last year to below $4,000 recently. We guesstimate where prices are headed now and what fueled the plunge in prices.
Are there really solid fundamentals for cryptocurrencies, as Sarah argues? Or is our resident Grinch right when they say cryptocurrencies are only as valuable as you make them out to be?