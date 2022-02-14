Despite a slight dip in the country's January gross international reserves (GIR) compared to December, an increase or a record-high is possible due to strong "structural inflows, mostly from remittances, receipts from business process outsourcing (BPO).

The Philippines’ gross international reserves (GIR) declined to $108.45 billion in January 2022 from $108.79 billion in December 2021, the Philippine News Agency reported.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) attributed the drop in the country’s dollar reserves, which is based on preliminary data, to payments of the government’s foreign currency-denominated debt and the decline in the prices of gold in the international market, which affected the value of the central bank’s gold holdings.

The country’s current level of foreign exchange reserves is equivalent to 10.3 months’ worth of imports of goods and payment of services. This remains way above the international threshold of three to four months’ cover, noted Rizal Commercial Banking Corp chief economist, Michael Ricafort.

This level “provides greater cushion/support/buffer on the peso exchange rate vs. any speculative attack,” said Ricafort.

“For the coming months, the country’s GIR could still post new record-highs amid the continued growth in the country’s structural inflows from OFW (overseas Filipino workers) remittances, BPO (business process outsourcing) revenues, foreign tourism revenues (resumed since Feb. 10, 2022), as well as foreign investment/FDI (foreign direct investment) inflows, most of which are among record-highs/pre-pandemic highs recently,” he said in a statement.

Ricafort said OFW remittances and BPO receipts each post about $30 billion inflows annually and “are more than enough to cover the yearly trade deficit/net imports that reached $43.1 billion for 2021.”

Boosters

He said these factors are seen to get a further lift from fund-raising activities of both the government and the private sector, as well as investment banking activities, “especially those from abroad”, are also seen to boost the country’s GIR level in the coming months.

These inflows are, however, seen to be countered by the widening trade deficit of the country and some net foreign debt payments.