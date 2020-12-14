Image Credit: Supplied

If you’ve been considering investing in the Forex markets and trading to earn extra income, there is no time like the present to get started. With $5 trillion traded in the Forex market daily, traders can earn a serious income even with a modest investment.

Here is a quick guide on how to begin trading and starting off on the right foot to avoid unexpected surprises that might cost you lost profit and opportunities.

Tip 1. Find a good broker

Finding a good broker is not as difficult as it used to be, but there are some important things to consider before opening an account with any of them.

First, you’ll want one that provides access to multiple markets and not just Forex. Look for a broker that also gives you access to commodities like Brent oil and gold as well as blue-chip stocks like Amazon, Apple, and ExxonMobil.

Next, you want a broker that will provide you with free professional grade trading tools so that you will have everything you need to analyse the markets and maximise your trades. Indicators you should look for are a range of moving averages and oscillators. Also, make sure the broker has tools like Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Lastly, unless you’re already a finance and investment guru, make sure your broker gives you educational materials and help from expert analysts so you will be able to learn how to use all these great gizmos. Just like a computer, what good is it if you don’t know how to use it?

There are some excellent international brokers out there that have all the things mentioned above like Olymp Trade and they will also let you open an account for free just to check out the platform.

Tip 2. Create a trading strategy

Developing a strategy that fits your needs and investment level is essential if you want to consistently earn on profitable trades. You may be wondering what types of strategies exist and how to use them and this is where a good broker comes in.

Use the educational resources provided by your broker to develop and implement a strategy that corresponds well to you. Good brokers like Olymp Trade not only provide a free demo account with virtual funds where you can practice implementing a strategy, but they even give you access to live webinars, tutorials, and personal analysts to show you how.

Tip 3. Be business minded

Treat trading like your own small business and it will soon be a large business. Trading is not guessing and gambling. It is based on following predefined principles that are then put into action based on your strategy. Money management is a key component to your trading strategy and will ensure that you maximise your profits.

Be sure to incorporate a money management strategy like Martingale or another into your plan. Develop some short and long term targets to achieve and track your progress regularly. Just like any business, you will need to see where you can better address your weaknesses and maximise your opportunities.

Focus long term and act now

Success happens when opportunity and preparedness meet. With this in mind, get yourself prepared by starting right away and you’ll be ready for those trading openings that are always present regardless of the global economic conditions.