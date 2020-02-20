Citizenship Bay Image Credit: Supplied

Could you tell us a bit on Citizenship Bay?

This is a leading consultancy firm in the UAE specialising in investment-based citizenship and residency programmes. Headquartered in Dubai, Citizenship Bay caters to clients locally and internationally.

Our citizenship and residency programmes are globally accredited and highly reputable. Citizenship Bay is proud to be one of the very few firms authorised by multiple governments around the world to promote their citizenship programmes.

Acquiring a second citizenship is a life-changing endeavour, so we take it very seriously. There is a lot of thought, due diligence and decision making involved in the process, which could be stressful. But that is what we’re here to help our clients for. Not only do we offer our clients expertise and guidance, but we also provide them with peace of mind and a smooth, stress-free journey towards global citizenship.

All our clients can expect:

A multilingual team of specialised consultants

Free consultation, pre-screening, and assessment

Money-back guarantee

Unmatched confidentiality standards

Highly personalised service

Tailored, bespoke solutions

Experience of working with different nationalities and backgrounds

What demand have you noticed for citizenship-by-investment programmes in the UAE?

Interest in second citizenship has been growing steadily among residents in the UAE, with people becoming more and more aware of such programmes and their benefits. Applications from the UAE have always represented a significant percentage of the total number of citizenship-by-investment applicants globally.

Who are your main clients investing in these programmes?

Businessmen and company executives who are mainly from countries that are politically unstable or war-torn, are looking for second citizenship solutions for them and their families.

What kind of investments are usually needed to qualify for these programmes?

A minimum of $100,000 (Dh367,250) is required, in addition to other miscellaneous fees. The investment amount depends on the programme and the number of family members included in an application.

How many clients did you help in securing second passports from the UAE?

We have helped hundreds of clients from the UAE, the GCC, as well as internationally. Around 30 per cent of our business comes from the UAE.