“Retail e-commerce has grown tremendously in 2018 and according to BMI Research, the e-commerce market in the region will be worth $48.6 billion (Dh178.4 billion) in 2022, up from an estimated $26.9 billion in 2018. Looking ahead, cross-border e-commerce presents strong growth opportunities that are waiting to be tapped. With the proliferation of online trade, a product in one corner of the world today is now easily accessible to customers at the opposite end in just a few clicks and this has allowed online merchants to access markets and customers from around the globe.”