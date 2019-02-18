Responsible for dishing out more than 54,750,000 meals a year, NCC has a prominent stake in the food business in the region. It also has a role in the food retail business, launching a unique diet food centre, Slim n Lite as early as 2006 before launching Lavanda, a chain of bakery cafes and international bakeries, in 2008. The brand was also instrumental in launching Souq Planet in 2014, a supermarket service that utilises the latest in hi-tech shopping. Rebranded last year as YUM, or Your Urban Market, the chain is considered to offer a refreshing take on traditional supermarkets and convenience stores found in the UAE. Two stores are currently operational, with one in Al Bateen and the other in Bloom Gardens.