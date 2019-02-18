The National Catering Company, which started operations in the UAE in 1990 is today among the nation’s largest support services conglomerates, specialising in industrial and corporate catering, F&B, facilities management, engineering, food distribution and retail.
With its vision to be a pioneer partner to all its clients by providing innovative solutions customised to their needs and requirements, NCC’s strategy centres on capitalising its accumulated experiences to set the highest standards in food services, facilities management and retail services while aiming to be the market leader in its area of business. It also aims to be a pioneer in setting a sustainable human development process in all related business aspects.
With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the company adheres to the highest international standards within its industries, leveraging on its experienced management team and workforce as well as an uncompromising approach towards satisfying its clients’ requirements.
Responsible for dishing out more than 54,750,000 meals a year, NCC has a prominent stake in the food business in the region. It also has a role in the food retail business, launching a unique diet food centre, Slim n Lite as early as 2006 before launching Lavanda, a chain of bakery cafes and international bakeries, in 2008. The brand was also instrumental in launching Souq Planet in 2014, a supermarket service that utilises the latest in hi-tech shopping. Rebranded last year as YUM, or Your Urban Market, the chain is considered to offer a refreshing take on traditional supermarkets and convenience stores found in the UAE. Two stores are currently operational, with one in Al Bateen and the other in Bloom Gardens.
NCC’s superiority lies in its ability to offer turnkey solutions to its clients wherever they are, notwithstanding the complexity of their requirements.
The company has continuously evolved over the years to beat the expectations of its clients, consumers, employees and stakeholders through maintaining a transparent, dynamic and competitive approach since 1995.
NCC’s strength in being able to serve diverse clientele is a result of unrelenting pursuit for perfection in providing experiences that enrich, nourish and enthrall.
Announcing plans to set up base in Kizad in 2015, NCC invested about Dh50 million to set up its new central production unit, laboratories and warehousing logistics hub as well as its new headquarters in a state-of-the-art office building, built on a 25,000-square metre plot of land in the Khalifa Industrial Zone (Kizad), under a Musataha agreement signed with Abu Dhabi Ports.
The new plant has allowed NCC to further expand and grow its food processing business and catering service provisions offered by the company to government and private organisations predominantly within the local market, ranging from oil and gas companies to labour cities, as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors.