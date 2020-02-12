Visitors arrive at the 2016 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, on February 22, 2016. Image Credit: AFP

Mobile World Congress, the premier mobile industry conference, was cancelled by its organizers over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

"With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event" John Hoffman, the chief executive officer of conference organizer GSMA Ltd., said in a statement to Bloomberg News.