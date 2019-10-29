Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) announced it has selected 10 local and global businesses for its Summer Cohort MBRIF Accelerator programme.

The 10 new members include four UAE-based businesses; Flugauto, Dapi, Insure@Oasis — all of which operate in the technology sector, and Sonostik, which is in the health sector. The other six are Switzerland-based Jibrel, US-based Key2enable, UK-based Teacherly, Sweden-based RealEDU, France-based Caddie Engineering, and Dutch company Desolenator.

The 10 businesses join the MBRIF Accelerator’s current 19 businesses. They were chosen from a total of 159 applications coming from 38 countries. Applications included companies tackling some of the world’s biggest challenges in seven priority sectors of technology, health, space, water, clean energy, transport, and education.

Younis Al Khoori, undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance, which launched the MBRIF, said the Fund will work with the selected companies to help them develop their businesses into successful ventures that benefit their communities and help the UAE achieve its vision of being one of the world’s most innovative nations.