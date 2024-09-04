Value Addition Group is an engineering company, specialising in providing solutions in the energy sector. The company, established in the year 1997 in the UAE primarily began with providing heating solutions and services for the process industry. As synonymous as the name of the company, Value Addition always remained focused on bringing value to its customers laying foundation towards green economy and sustainability.

Providing innovative products and improved system efficiency is always a frontline subject in Value Addition’s history, says J. Rajasekharan, its Founder and Managing Director. Realising the abundance of solar incidence in this region, the company since 2003 started the journey successfully to implement solar heating, solar power, LED lighting, heat pumps, biomass, vapour absorption chilling and waste heat recovery systems on project scale in this market as time progressed.

The Value Addition Group is a pioneer in the sector in the region, with the first solar thermal system, first solar power roof top system, first solar powered LED lighting system, and the first waste energy to chilled water system. It also came up with the first solar PV carport system, first building integrated solar power system, and the first stand-alone hybrid solar powered RO plants, these are but a few of the examples that the Value Addition Group introduced in its quest to pave a roadmap for a green economy.

With the tag line Adding Value to Your Business, the company did not limit its services only to generation side, but also focused on the network side to enhance overall efficiency. With this focus the company has solved many network issues, reduced energy cost and improved operational efficiency paving road towards sustainability. Rajasekharan adds that many such successful stories have given an outstanding recognition for Value Addition by its proud customers.

Value Addition builds sustainable energy that accelerates climate action. One such proud contribution is a prestigious project through which Value Addition with its expertise reduced energy consumption of over 3.9 million kWh every year, equivalent to the electricity used by 272 homes and reduction in carbon emission of 1.5 million kg of CO2.

As the UAE’s visionary leaders announced the very ambitious plan for achieving net zero by 2050, Value Addition has become more enthusiastic in harnessing its action. We are committed to provide a very high quality and reliable solution. We started focusing greatly on improving network efficiency, upgrading plant performance via retrofits, besides applying more and more renewable energy solutions. These are some of the new steps Value Addition has adopted. We have initiated our portfolio on green hydrogen, solutions driven by electricity, bio fuel, biomass as strategy for energy transition.

As a commitment, the company is also investing its time and knowledge supporting the society for sustainable growth through NGOs.

Value Addition Group’s milestones

• 27+ years at the forefront of sustainable solutions

• 60+ MW net renewable energy installed

• 800+ projects successfully executed