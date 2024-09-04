Global and local

With 50 years of experience and success, our unwavering commitment to prioritising our customers has been a key factor. In order to better serve our clients, we have made the strategic decision to establish a robust network of subsidiaries. Our subsidiaries in Malaysia, India, the UAE, Hungary, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, and the Swiss Romandie region enable us to maintain a strong and close presence near our clients. In addition to our own subsidiaries, we have cultivated an extensive network of active partners. This means that no matter where you are, our support is always within reach.

Product competence

By investing around 10 per cent of our turnover in R&D and process improvements, we guarantee rock-solid Swiss quality. This is crucial for our uninterruptible power supply (UPS) applications, as they require high-quality products. Our R&D, engineering, and supply chain management teams ensure that.

Join the multitude of satisfied clients and witness Statron’s unwavering dedication to unparalleled quality and service. A company like Statron is poised to be a dominant force in the future energy supply transition. - Dr Ruben Vogelsang, CEO, Statron Group

Services

Ensuring long lasting UPS system, reliability and quality are crucial, starting from installation and commissioning, all the way through maintenance and training. An emerging practice involves retrofitting of existing systems, particularly in cases with challenging access. This approach allows the replacement of all electronic components while retaining essential metal parts such as cabinets and cable connections. The key benefits include expedited delivery and simplified on-site installations.

PV parks, public (train) transport, wind parks, hydrogen plants, battery storage systems for fluctuating alternative power supply are becoming more and more important. What can a company based on old technology bring to the new grid and power supply structure?

Going green Statron’s sustainable and cost-effective battery storage systems are designed to meet your needs. Whether you need a complete turnkey system, a mobile version or a system integrated in your existing setup, the brand offers project-specific solutions for applications in the power range of 25kW to 2MW, with scalability options up to over 100MW.

Mobile battery energy storage environmentally friendly energy

The Butler S presents an innovative mobile energy storage solution, utilising a dependable Statron UPS paired with advanced lithium-ion battery technology to deliver unmatched reliability. In 2022, Statron and the development partner e-most won the IDEE-SUISSE Innovation Award for the Butler-S, a mobile energy storage system (Mobile BESS)

The advantages of the Butler are:

- High reliability

- No CO2 emissions

- Allows use of sensitive loads with constant voltage

- Permit-free and simple installation

- Minimal noise emission

- Better price/performance ratio compared to diesel generators

Supporting green tech

Statron has a well-established infrastructure, including manufacturing facilities, distribution networks and logistical expertise.

This infrastructure can be repurposed or upgraded to support green technologies and practices.

Statron’s extensive customer base and market presence provide a valuable opportunity to introduce Eco-friendly products and technologies to a wider audience, facilitating increased consumer adoption through their well-established channels.

When it comes to new power supply with solar parks, the high fluctuation in supply characteristics demands the use of additional storage systems. Drawing on our deep expertise in power electronics and battery systems, Statron is well-equipped to provide this crucial support to our customers.

Statron also offers reliable battery systems tailored for rolling stock applications, ensuring uninterrupted power supply when it matters most.

Even traditional power supplies transitioning to greener technologies, such as waste-to-energy plants, require UPS support. Statron stands ready to meet this need with our proven solutions.

Statron: Non-stop power

Statron’s UPS are the preferred choice for backing up your systems across various power generation segments, from large gas-fired and coal-fired power stations to modern solar parks. Solar plants in UAE, KSA, Qatar or Hungary.

Statron offers ideal products for T&D substations of all sizes, suitable for installation in various locations worldwide. Substations in the Middle East, such as for DEWA, FEWA, SEWA, TAQA, KAHRAMAA, MOE, MEW, etc.

Statron’s UPS systems are globally used in the Oil & Gas sector, including offshore platforms, refineries, and pump stations. In refineries and O&G plants across the Middle East, including BGC in Iraq, ADNOC in UAE, Saudi Aramco in KSA, and Qatar Petroleum in Qatar.

UPS applications are vital for various infrastructure projects, and STATRON provides the expertise and products needed. We also offer Emergency Light Systems for hospitals and public buildings.

UPS solutions are crucial for industrial applications as power outages can be extremely costly. STATRON offers a wide range of backup products, including high ratings, compact, static, and modular systems to support any industrial application.

Railway applications are powered by battery systems in the rolling stock equipment. Whether it’s cable cars in the Swiss Alps or highly advanced train compositions, STATRON has the expertise to engineer and supply the required battery system.

Embracing new technologies, such as hydrolyzers for H2 production in future green energy initiatives, demands reliable UPS systems. Statron leads the way in delivering the necessary support for these cutting-edge applications.

Green tech applications

With almost 20 per cent of its total global business in 2023 looking at generating green solutions, Statron significantly supports green tech applications around the world. We share an overview on green tech solutions and the percentage in terms of Statron’s overall business in alternative energy solutions.

37% | Battery energy storage systems (BESS)

22% | Water power plants

14% | PV parks

14% | Public electric transport

9% | Mobile UPS/ Mobile battery energy storage systems (BESS)

4% | Biogas H2 production

