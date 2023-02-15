The global economic and financial outlook is amongst the weakest in a decade as recession fears continue to weigh on markets. Bringing inflation down remains a top priority for central banks, however, the impact of rate hikes is also evident. 2023 is shaping up to be a year of two halves — the first half reverberating from the impact of tighter monetary policies and high inflation from the previous year, and the second half looking at an inflection point once interest rates have peaked. These prospects may create opportunities to change allocation to equities and high-yield debt, demanding prudent portfolio positioning.
With its long-standing legacy and focus on a seamless delivery of best-in-class banking and wealth management experiences, Mashreq Private Banking is well placed to satisfy the nuanced needs of the affluent amidst this changing landscape. The bank is keenly aware that in this shapeshifting economic outlook, agility and customised solutions are an imperative.
Its strong footing in the UAE, along with a presence in 12 geographies across the globe, equips Mashreq to meet the requirements of its clients, wherever they may be. The bank offers a carefully curated selection of investment and wealth management solutions that holistically cover their manifold needs.
Mashreq works on blending wealth management with technology to enhance distribution, products, customer experience and ease of banking. Its in-house digital capabilities make it easy for private bankers and clients to effectively transact, be it multiple asset classes on digital trading platforms or end-to-end IPO subscription journeys, or even dynamic financing.
Clients who wish to keep their investments offshore can use Mashreq’s open architecture multi-asset investment platforms to access local and international equities, margin trading and structured solutions.
The bank has a dedicated team that caters to ultra-high-net-worth family businesses with a range of solutions focused on funding, wealth generation, protection, inheritance planning and wealth transfer.
Knowing that private banking is a holistic experience, Mashreq provides a full suite of value-added personalised services, such as global concierge, invitation-only experiences and a dedicated desk to assist its clients with the application process for the 10-year UAE Golden Visa.
“At Mashreq Private Banking, we understand that preserving wealth is equally challenging as generating wealth,” says Vipul Kapur, Head of Mashreq Private Banking. “We aim to become indispensable partners on our customers’ wealth journeys and support the goals and causes that resonate with them.”