Abu Dhabi: The consortium consisting of EDF Renewables and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) has completed the financing of the Dumat Al Jandal utility-scale wind project in Saudi Arabia, with the backing of Saudi and international banks.

The Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO) of the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources (MEIM) awarded the $500 million Dumat Al Jandal wind farm in January following a call for tenders in August 2017. The winning consortium submitted the most cost-competitive bid of $21.3 per megawatt hour (MWh).

With an installed capacity of 400 megawatts, the Dumat Al Jandal project will be Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm and the largest in the Middle East. The construction of the wind farm will begin soon with commercial operations expected to start in the first quarter of 2022.