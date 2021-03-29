Dubai: The winning startup of an upcoming ‘accelerator programme’ will get a two-year business license in Dubai. This comes after the Dubai free zone DMCC signed up for the C3 Social Impact series, which picks up businesses whose product or service is likely to have the impact on the societies they are a part of.
“We are always looking for ways to make a positive impact and contribution in everything that we do, including the partnerships we embark on,” said Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC. “We look forward to welcoming another company that strives to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.”
The winner will be announced in July.
The C3 Social Impact Accelerator Programme is now in its third year, and has confirmed 42 participants who made it to the 2021 semi-finals. They undergo a three-week learning journey where they will be trained by experts on various business growth pillars to accelerate their startup and amplify their social impact.
They also had the opportunity to engage with C3 alumni and senior business experts from HSBC, DMCC, Bain & Company and Al Tamimi & Company.