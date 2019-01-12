The pound bulls’ best case is that the prime minister pursues a second referendum after losing the vote Tuesday, according to the survey. Respondents from the 11 banks assign just a 15 per cent chance to May’s deal passing the first time. They see a 25 per cent probability that the government will call a second plebiscite on exiting the EU: That would be the most supportive outcome for sterling, triggering a rally to $1.35 (Dh4.95) from about $1.28 now.