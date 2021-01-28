Belt up... Virgin Hyperloop executives Josh Giegel (left), its Chief Technology Officer, and Sara Luchian, Director of Passenger Experience are seen in a file picture when the pod was put to the test. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Get a peek into the future of transportation - Virgin Hyperloop has released a concept video gives a step-by-step insight into a future hyperloop journey, from arriving at the portal to boarding the pod.

Hyperloop technology, the development of which Dubai and Abu Dhabi have made significant investments, will allow vast distances to be travelled in minutes rather than hours. For instance, the Dubai-Abu Dhabi trip could take 12 minutes if hyperloop has its way. Whether passengers or cargo, the movement will be done through pods.

Go all futuristic with the Hyperloop... Virgin Hyperloop

Putting it together

The concept is being tested and fleshed out in the US. “Showing the passenger experience of Virgin Hyperloop is a glimpse of the future, following the success three months ago when people rode in a hyperloop pod for the first time," said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop.

"We have demonstrated the maturity of our technology. We are getting closer to commercialisation of what will be the first new mass-scale transportation mode in a century.”

DP World is a major investor in Virgin Hyperloop.

“Designing a new mode of transportation from scratch is both an opportunity and a responsibility,” said Sara Luchian, Virgin Hyperloop’s Director of Passenger Experience and one of the first people to ride the hyperloop in November. “Hyperloop technology – and what it enables – is paradigm-shifting. It follows that the passenger experience should be nothing short of extraordinary.”

Daily high-speed transport is currently not feasible for most people, but we want to change that notion. Imagine being able to commute between cities that are currently hours apart in minutes – and the endless possibilities that opens up. - Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop

What next?