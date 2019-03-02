If China and the US can reach a good agreement, that will actually propel emerging markets and have a bigger impact on emerging markets than on the US market,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “All the emerging markets are somewhat dependent on China because that’s their largest trading partner for the most part.” The potential for a positive trade resolution has helped fuel the 22 per cent run this year for China’s Shanghai Composite Index, which has outperformed both US and other major world indices.