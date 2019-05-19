Dubai: Union Properties said on Sunday it has been re-appointed Al Ramz Capital as the liquidity provider.

“The reappointment of Al Ramz Capital as the company’s liquidity provider reiterates our commitment to delivering consistent value to our shareholders, while increasing liquidity, particularly in today’s volatile capital market,” Ahmad Yousuf Khoury, board member of Union Properties.

“This will give its shareholders the capability to transact and reduced trading volatility therefore enhancing the value of the shares in the hands of shareholders,” Mohammad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, managing director at Al Ramz Corporation, said.