Dubai: The UAE-based Scope Investment has struck a partnership with Asan Medical Center (AMC) of South Korea to open what will be the GCC’s first comprehensive GI (gastroenterology) hospital in the UAE. This will bring specialized healthcare in the fields of digestive health, oncology, organ transplantation and lifestyle diseases.
Starting with gastroenterology services for both adults and children as well as surgical treatments, the new provider - Asan GI Hospital - UAE - will be the first for Asan outside of South Korea. The joint venture will see the new hospital provide treatments including bariatric surgeries, pre- and post-operative management for organ transplants, and gastrointestinal cancer procedures with advanced endoscopic procedures, including EMR (Endoscopic Mucosal Resection), ESD (Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection) and ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography).
Scope Investment aims to create sustainable value across sectors such as healthcare, real estate, retail, automotive and ICT in the GCC, Levant and Africa. It also has a pipeline of projects in biologics, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and distribution of medical devices.
Scope Investment’s CEO Fareed Bilbeisi said, “We are committed to contributing to the national agendas of specialized healthcare and medical tourism through sustainable, value-add projects. As a destination, the UAE leads as the Arab destination for medical travel based on the Global Medical Tourism Index, and with our keen sector and country knowledge, we see incredible opportunities for growth and expansion.”